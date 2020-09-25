Former Republican Rep. Ron Paul was hospitalized Friday after appearing to suffer a medical emergency during a livestream interview on his Liberty Report.

Mr. Paul tweeted a photo of himself from his hospital bed giving a thumbs-up about 90 minutes after the episode was first reported with the message, “I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern.”

Message from Ron Paul: “I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern.” pic.twitter.com/aALmLn8xIj — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) September 25, 2020

Video posted on social media showed the former Republican presidential candidate suddenly having trouble speaking before the feed was cut, leading to speculation that he may have suffered a stroke.

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner reported that Mr. Paul, 85, was hospitalized for “precautionary reasons” in Texas, but that he was “lucid and optimistic.”

Mr. Paul, a physician and a Libertarian leader who served in Congress representing a Texas district from 1976-77 and 1997-2013, is the father of Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican.

