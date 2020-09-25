Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was carried into the United States Capitol Friday morning, where she will make history as the first woman and Jewish person to lie in state.

When the memorial service begins, Justice Ginsburg will lie on the same catafalque that President Abraham Lincoln did after his assassination in 1865.

Justice Ginsburg’s service will be held in that National Statuary Hall.

“Nobody in our country did more for women’s equality than Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday. “Her passing is an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children.”

There have been 34 men given the honor of lying in state, since the first bestowed on Henry Clay in 1852. Rosa Parks, the civil rights icon, laid in “honor” inside the Rotunda, but Justice Ginsburg is the first woman to lie in state.

The last lawmaker given the honor was the late Rep. John Lewis, another civil rights icon, who died in July. William Howard Taft, who served as chief justice on the nation’s highest court after his time as president, was the last Supreme Court justice to lie in state.

Referred to as “the notorious RBG,” the liberal justice was remembered this week by lawmakers across the political spectrum for her fierce record as a lawyer and jurist. She was the second woman appointed to the Supreme Court.

She joined the ACLU in 1972, where she started the women’s rights project and argued before the Supreme Court in 1973 on behalf of Air Force Lt. Sharron Frontiero, who was demanding a housing allowance and other benefits that at the time were given only to men in the military.

As a justice on the high court, she authored the 1996 United States v. Virginia opinion, which struck down Virginia Military Institute’s all-male admission policy.

The 7-1 decision even won the backing of then-Chief Justice William Rehnquist. It was the late Justice Antonin Scalia, one of Justice Ginsburg’s close friends and fellow opera lover, who dissented from her opinion.

Justice Ginsburg died at the age of 87 last Friday after battling metastatic pancreatic cancer.

She laid in repose for two days this week at the Supreme Court, where mourners lined up and kept a vigil to pay their respects.

She is survived by her two children Jane and James Ginsburg, their spouses, her four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

