RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation say they are committed to a peaceful transition of power if President Donald Trump were to lose the November election.

Trump has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses on Nov. 3.

But South Dakota Republican Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, and Rep. Dusty Johnson reiterated their commitment to the system on Thursday and rebuked any thought of not following the will of the people, the Rapid City Journal reported.

All three say they believe Trump will win the general election over Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

