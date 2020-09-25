The Trump administration will begin sending $200 discount cards to Medicare recipients as “soon as mechanically possible” but not all of them will be dispatched by Election Day, administration officials said Friday.

President Trump touted the cards as part of a broad speech on health reform in North Carolina on Thursday, prompting fears he is using taxpayer money to appeal to seniors — a key voting bloc — in the run-up to Nov. 3.

“Under my plan, 33 million Medicare beneficiaries will soon receive a card in the mail containing $200 that they can use to help pay for prescription drugs. Nobody has seen this before. These cards are incredible. The cards will be mailed out in coming weeks,” Mr. Trump said in North Carolina.

It’s unclear if the president’s name will appear on the cards, which can be used to defray co-pays. How the administration expects to pay for the $6.6 billion program is also hazy.

Initial reports said the administration would tap savings from its “favored nations” clause — a program that doesn’t exist yet, since it just entered the rulemaking process.

Administration officials who scheduled a Friday call on drug-importation plans were inundated with reporters’ questions about the mysterious cards.

Officials said many of details, including a funding source, are “still being worked out” and the White House plans to “put out some detail in the near future.”

David Mitchell, founder of Patients For Affordable Drugs Now — an advocacy group — said patients shouldn’t have to rely on a campaign-season discount to afford their medicines.

“It is not at all clear if this is legal or how the president will pay for his scheme. It is perfectly clear, however, that this will not lower prescription drug prices for 328 million Americans,” he said. “Americans need systemic, enduring reforms to our rigged drug pricing system, not election year gimmicks.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.