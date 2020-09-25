BOWIE, Md. (AP) - The president of Maryland’s Bowie State University says it will investigate an incident during which a campus police officer apparently pulled a student down a set of stairs.

The Capital Gazette reported Thursday that a video posted on Twitter shows a campus police officer walking while holding onto a man’s arm. A woman is seen following behind and yelling that the man is cooperating and that there is no need for the officer to grab his arm.

The officer grabs the collar of the woman’s sweater and pulls her down the rest of the stairs.

“Out of great concern for our students and protecting the integrity of our community, I have immediately initiated an investigation into the matter. The officer involved is on administrative leave pending further investigation,” university president Aminta Breaux said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Student Government Association said on Twitter that Breaux invited them to an emergency leadership meeting. The group said it is supporting the investigation.

