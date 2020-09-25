A commemorative program that would have sent about 60 World War II-era fighters and bombers soaring over a section of Washington has been scrubbed for the day, organizers of the Arsenal of Democracy Flyover announced Friday.

Early reports were that the weather was supposed to have cleared by 11:30 a.m. in time for the first vintage aircraft to fly down the Potomac River and across the National Mall.

“But it never cooperated with us,” Arsenal of Democracy officials said on their Facebook page.

Dozens of warbirds that battled the Nazis and the Japanese, from British Spitfires to U.S. P-40 Warhawks, are taking part in the aerial maneuvers. Organizers say they are going to try again on Saturday at the same time.

