Conservative and Catholic advocacy groups are not waiting for President Trump’s formal announcement of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s anticipated appointment to the Supreme Court to begin pushing for her confirmation.

Club for Growth, a conservative group traditionally focused on economic issues, created a website lobbying for Judge Barrett’s confirmation, “ConfirmHer2020.com.” The Club has added supporting President Trump’s reelection and his judicial picks to its advocacy portfolio in recent months, and it has already released an ad urging Judge Barrett’s confirmation.

“Barrett’s nomination is a huge win for pro-growth conservatives. But we need to ensure that we have at least 50 votes to confirm her,” reads the Club’s website for Barrett. “That is why we need your help. Call or email your Senators and tell them to confirm Amy Coney Barrett before Election Day!”

Judge Barrett, a Catholic and professor at Notre Dame Law School before her confirmation to the federal bench, has the support of Catholic groups such as The Catholic Association and CatholicVote that began advocating for her confirmation before her anticipated appointment too.

“Barrett deserves a speedy confirmation process and a Senate vote as soon as possible,” said Brian Burch, CatholicVote president, in a statement on Saturday. “President Trump has delivered once again on his campaign promise by nominating a judge like Amy Coney Barrett to the high court.”

While Judge Barrett’s boosters moved quickly to lobby for her confirmation before her selection, her liberal opponents have also mobilized to disrupt her path to the Supreme Court.

Stand Up America, a liberal group resisting President Trump’s every move, called on Senate Democrats to unite against Judge Barrett and pledged to hold GOP senators accountable if they vote to confirm Judge Barrett.

“Instead of allowing the American people to decide who selects the next justice, Donald Trump and [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell are shamelessly using the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to pack the Supreme Court before the next president is sworn in,” said Sean Eldridge, Stand Up America founder, in a statement. “Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett means yet another ultra-conservative jurist could be confirmed to a lifetime term on the Court—and that is unacceptable.”

Mr. Trump plans to make his formal announcement surrounding his selection near 5 p.m. on Saturday. People For the American Way, Alliance for Justice, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and many other liberal advocacy groups have scheduled a strategy call about their opposition to Mr. Trump’s pick, to begin once the president is done talking.

