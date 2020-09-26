FLINT, Mich. — Republican John James shed some light Saturday on how he feels about President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court, saying Judge Amy Coney Barrett embodies many of the qualities needed in a justice.

Mr. Trump announced Saturday he was nominating Mrs. Barrett to fill the seat on the Supreme Court left vacant following the passing this month of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The pick marks the beginning of what is expected to be a nasty partisan battle on Capitol Hill.

It also is reshaping high-profile Senate races across the country, including here in Michigan where Mr. James is challenging Democrat Sen. Gary Peters in a contest that will help determine which party controls the upper chamber next year.

“I believe that President Trump selected someone who he believed would be a dispassionate, impartial, textualist justice, someone who would interpret the law and not legislative from the bench,” Mr. James told The Washington Times minutes after Mr. Trump’s announcement at a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden. “I believe once we go through the constitutional process in the Senate we will learn more, but all initial indications show that Judge Amy Coney Barret is highly qualified and deserves a hearing.”

“Based on what I know right now, I believe she would be an impartial jurist, which is exactly what we need, to make sure that we uphold our Constitution, respect our separation of powers and make sure that we get out of the partisanship,” he said.

Mr. Peters said the Supreme Court opening should be filled after voters have their say in the November election.

“As I have said before, I do not support the Senate moving forward on a Supreme Court nomination until after Inauguration Day,” he said. “I will vote against confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime appointment on our nation’s highest court.”

Mrs. Barnett, if confirmed, will tilt the court toward a 6-3 conservative majority. The 48-year-old served on the federal appeals court judge since 2017 and is a favorite of social conservatives and the religious right.

It is a nightmare scenario for Democrats, who are scrambling to gum up the works and do whatever they can to scuttle the lifetime appointment.

The GOP’s decision to plow ahead with the confirmation hearings has enraged Democrats, who say the GOP-controlled Senate should delay the confirmation until after the election just as they did in 2016.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, is leading Mr. Trump in most national and swing-state polls.

In Michigan, Mr. James has been attacked for being wishy-washy on the issues — including whether he agrees with the GOP’s rush to confirm a justice before the election.

Mr. James likely will not get a chance to cast a vote on the Barrett nomination, but the court battle has provided a glimpse into his judicial philosophy.

Prior to Saturday’s announcement, Mr. James said he would “fairly and honestly evaluate every Supreme Court nominee, regardless of which political party nominates” and cast Mr. Peters as an obstructionist.

Mr. Peters, meanwhile, has been adamant the Senate honor Ms. Ginsburg’s dying wish that she would not be replaced until after the next president is inaugurated in January.

“Jamming the Supreme Court nomination through now will without question further divide our country and disregard the fact that the American people are now voting or soon will be in many states,” Mr. Peters recently said on the Senate floor.

The latest polls show the Senate race here is tightening and that Mr. James is well within striking distance. It has added to Democrats’ fears that they could be in for another disappointing night in a presidential election year.

Mr. Peters is one of two Democrats running in states that Mr. Trump won four years ago. The other is in Alabama, where Sen. Doug Jones’ re-election prospects against Republican Tommy Tuberville are dim.

The Supreme Court vacancy has added to the chaotic nature of a campaign that has been reshaped by the coronavirus, and Mr. Trump’s response to it.

It also has fed into the ongoing debate over the GOP’s legal push to do away with Obamacare, voting rights, and the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling finding a constitutional right to abortion could be undone.

“The court’s ultimate decision will effectively determine the date of healthcare for millions of Michiganders and Americans,” Mr. Peters said on the Senate floor. “Women may lose their right to their reproductive freedom.”

Mr. James, meanwhile, said the Barrett nomination is going to show that Mr. Peters’ attempt to cast himself as a bipartisan operator is bogus.

“Senator Peters does not consider the qualifications, he votes party lines,” Mr. James said.

David A. Dulio, a political science professor at Oakland University, said it remains to be seen who will benefit more in the Senate race here from the court battle.

“Evangelicals in West Michigan will love the pick,” Mr. Dulio said. “That could energize some who might be on the fence about Trump (and/or James) to come out and vote.

“Of course, it could also energize the left; although, I think the potential voters who would be fired up by the confirmation or the pick itself are already planning to vote,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.