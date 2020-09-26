Joseph R. Biden warned Saturday Obamacare is doomed if Amy Coney Barrett wins confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Mr. Biden, the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, said President Trump and the GOP have been trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act for years and that Mrs. Barrett would allow them to fulfill that mission.

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett has a written track record of disagreeing with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision upholding the Affordable Care Act,” Mr. Biden said in a fundraising email. “She critiqued Chief Justice John Roberts’ majority opinion upholding the law in 2012.”

Mr. Biden said the Supreme Court has upheld Obamacare twice and said that it is unconscionable for the Trump administration and the GOP to try to gut the law amid a global pandemic.

President Trump is backing a GOP-led challenge to the Affordable Care Act that the Supreme Court is slated to take up.

The seat on the Supreme Court opened up following the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Mr. Biden has joined Democrats on Capitol Hill in calling on the GOP-controlled Senate to delay the Supreme Court confirmation hearings until after the inauguration next year.

“The American people know that Supreme Court decisions affect their everyday lives,” he said. “The United States Constitution was designed to give the voters one chance to have their voice heard on who serves on the Court. That moment is now, and their voice should be heard.

Republicans, however, are plowing ahead.

