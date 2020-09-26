ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque police say the latest in a series of city-wide crime sweeps has netted 36 arrests, including many suspects with a history of gun violence.

Police Chief Harold Medina said Saturday that the department’s “anti-crime operation” has resulted in 151 arrests since Aug. 19.

The majority of the 36 offenders booked into jail Wednesday through Friday during the fourth edition of the crack down have a criminal history for gun violence and property crimes, he said.

Officers and detectives cleared 53 felony warrants, made 20 felony arrests; recovered nine firearms, nine stolen vehicles and issued 183 citations, he said.

“We want repeat offenders to know that we are not slowing down, and we are covering the entire city to drive down crime,” Medina said.

