Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in Portland as the Democrat prepared for potential violence ahead of members of the Proud Boys group holding a rally in the city this Saturday.

Ms. Brown said Friday she was exercising her authority as governor to put the heads of the Oregon state police and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in charge of public safety in Portland this weekend.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler agreed to and support the plan, the governor added. Mr. Wheeler, a Democrat, spoke out against the Proud Boys and their planned gathering in a statement issued separately.

The Proud Boys, a controversial men’s-only group whose members have previously clashed in public with counter-protesters, are set to hold an event Saturday afternoon in a park in north Portland.

“They are expecting a significant crowd — some people will be armed, with others ready to harass or intimidate Oregonians. Many are from out of state,” Ms. Brown said at a press conference Friday.

Protesters opposed to the Proud Boys are set to rally in Portland as well, raising concerns about likely clashes and contributing to what the governor called an “increased risk of violence” this weekend.

Ms. Brown explained she was accordingly exercising her authority under Oregon’s state of emergency statute to established a unified command structure among regional law enforcement agencies.

“It will create a collective, collaborate approach, bringing all of our law enforcement officials together to make sure that we can work to keep people safe throughout the weekend and that folks can participate in free speech activities peacefully,” she said.

“Our law enforcement is absolutely committed to protecting free speech and they are going to work extremely hard to deescalate the situation by keeping the groups apart,” the governor said Friday.

Mr. Wheeler, Portland’s mayor, joined more than a dozen other local and state elected officials in denouncing the rally in advance, meanwhile.

“The event poses a physical danger to Portland residents, as clearly shown by the organizers’ long track record of assaults, confrontations and threats against elected officials and the citizenry of Portland,” they said in a statement Friday.

