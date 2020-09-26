President Trump rallied his supporters in the battleground state of Pennsylvania Saturday night, saying he plans to win the state and secure four more years in the White House.

It’s his second campaign stop in the key swing state this week, and he used the event to tout his announcement earlier in the day, tapping Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the U.S. Supreme Court.

“She will defend your God-given rights and freedoms,” the president told the crowd of more than 2,000 people in Middletown, Pennsylvania.

Supporters were gathered outside at an airport hangar, with little social distancing and few wearing masks.

Just about two hours before the rally, the president formally announced he picked Judge Barrett of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to be his nominee to fill the high court vacancy following the death of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The president made jabs during the rally at his opponent Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, saying they must vote for the president so the country can move on from the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Biden and Democrats have continuously criticized the president and his administration for its response to COVID-19, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans.

The virus has become a top election issue, along with the economy, according to recent polling.

The president also told the crowd his opponent would adopt socialized medicine, which would hurt seniors.

He noted Mr. Biden first opposed fracking, and has since waffled on the topic.

Mr. Trump warned that if Mr. Biden won, there would be a great depression.

“With us, you’re going to have incredible prosperity,” he said.

The president won Pennsylvania by less than 1% in 2016, just over 44,200 votes.

In order to maintain his path to the White House, the president needs to win either Pennsylvania, Wisconsin or Michigan. He secured all three of the battleground states four years ago, but by less than 1%.

He’s currently behind Mr. Biden in those states with just about 37 days until the election.

The Real Clear Politics polling average currently shows Mr. Trump down 6.6 points in Wisconsin, 5.2 points in Michigan and 4.3 in Pennsylvania.

