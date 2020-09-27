KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.
Police spokesman Dustin Dierenfeldt said officers responded to a report of gunshots in the Rosedale area of the city Saturday evening.
They found the teenager suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police say the victim lived in the area but no names have been released.
No other information was immediately released.
