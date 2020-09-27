Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham announced Saturday the confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett will begin Oct. 12.

“That will be 16 days from nomination,” the South Carolina Republican told Fox News, noting other justices have been confirmed in roughly that amount of time.

The schedule would set the judge’s confirmation vote before the full U.S. Senate to take place by the end of the month — before the Nov. 3 Election Day.

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro asked the chairman about Democrats potentially not showing up to the hearing, but Mr. Graham laughed at the suggestion.

“It would make them quicker,” Mr. Graham said.

President Trump officially tapped Judge Barrett earlier on Saturday.

She’s currently a judge on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and is described as a “textualist” and an “originalist” in the making for her former boss the late Justice Antonio Scalia, for whom she clerked after graduating from law school.

