A former campaign manager for President Trump was taken into custody Sunday after barricading himself in his home and threatening to commit suicide.

Brad Parscale was committed after his wife Candice called police to their home in the 2300 block of Desota Drive in Fort Lauderdale, South Florida media outlets reported.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Karen Dietrich said Mr. Parscale did not threaten police and left the scene with them willingly.

“We went out and it was very short. We went and got him help,” she said in a statement reported by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

According to a report on Miami TV station WPLG, he was taken to Broward Health Medical Center and held under the Baker Act, a Florida law that allows the psychiatric commitment of a person who is a threat to himself.

Nobody else was in the home at the time.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said in a statement that “Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible.”

Mr. Murtaugh went on to blame his former colleague’s difficulties on media persecution.

“The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family,” he said.

The president’s former White House aide Madeleine Westerhout tweeted, “Politics is a brutal world. Let’s be kind to one another, especially over social media. Praying for my friend, Brad - an extremely kind, loyal, and larger than life personality!”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.