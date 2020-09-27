Some Democrats are starting to call on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to recuse herself from any role in determining November’s election results.

“I certainly wish she would, it would help matters. And it would evidence the fact that she wants to be fair in addressing this,” Sen. Dick Durbin, Illinois Democrat, said on ABC News.

“This president has been outspoken and outrageous, to think that he would not verdict of the election and that he would make it clear that he’s filling this vacancy on the Supreme Court to make sure it tips his way if there’s any election contest, that is an outrage. No president has ever said that in our nation’s history,” Mr. Durbin added.

On CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, who sits with Mr. Durbin on the Senate Judiciary Committee, accused Mr. Trump of intentionally picking a nominee that will “support him in his reelection effort.”

Their requests come just days after Mr. Trump, who has been disparaging the legitimacy of election results because of 2020’s increase in mail-in voting, said he wanted his nominee confirmed, in part, to be ready to weigh in on any legal disputes.

“We need nine justices. You need that,” he told reporters last week. “With the unsolicited millions of ballots that they’re sending, it’s a scam; it’s a hoax. Everybody knows that. And the Democrats know it better than anybody else. So you’re going to need nine justices up there. I think it’s going to be very important. Because what they’re doing is a hoax, with the ballots,” the president said

The Supreme Court effectively decided the 2000 presidential election in favor of President George W. Bush in a 5-4 decision by reversing a Florida Supreme Court request for a manual recount.

The confirmation of Judge Barrett, which is essentially inevitable with Republicans locking down the votes, would shift the balance of the court to a 6-3 conservative majority.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.