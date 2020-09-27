BOSTON (AP) - Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford Jr. is scheduled to headline an annual fundraising event to honor more than 500 Archdiocese of Boston priests.

The Celebration of the Priesthood Dinner scheduled for Tuesday - a virtual event this year - also includes appearances by actor and Boston native Mark Wahlberg and NHL player Brian Boyle, a Massachusetts native and cancer survivor who most recently played for the Florida Panthers, according to a statement from the archdiocese.

Dunford grew up in Quincy and graduated from Boston College High School. He served as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the nation’s highest-ranking military officer, from 2015 to 2019.

“General Joseph Dunford is an American hero who has led the men and women of the armed forces with great dignity and a deep faith and trust in God,” Cardinal Sean O’Malley said in a statement.

The event honors the nearly 540 active and senior priests in good standing in the archdiocese. All proceeds go to the Clergy Health and Retirement Trust, an independently managed trust used for the benefit of the health and well-being of active and senior priests in good standing.

