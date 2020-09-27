Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he would not support any Democratic push to expand the Supreme Court in retaliation for Republicans quickly replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Mr. Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat known for occasionally working with the GOP, said the Senate was designed to be the “saucer that cooled off the hot tea” and radical calls to “pack the court,” as some call it, would undermine that.

“We were supposed to work in a bipartisan [fashion]. And we’ve done that,” he said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “That’s not something that I would support. I can’t support that.”

Some of the left, including House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, have called for increasing the number of justices in response to what they see as the height of hypocrisy from Republicans for filling a seat during an election cycle after they had refused to do so in 2016.

Currently, the number of justices on the Supreme Court is set by a statute. The size of the court was last changed legally in 1869, from seven to nine.

