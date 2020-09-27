The American Bar Association is concerned that the U.S. Senate is moving too quickly to evaluate Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s appointment to the Supreme Court.

President Trump selected Judge Barrett of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday night.

Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on her nomination will last three to four days next month and begin on Oct. 12, according to Sen. Lindsey Graham, the committee’s chairman.

In a statement released before Mr. Graham announced the timing of the hearing, the ABA hinted that it may not be able to evaluate Judge Barrett before the Senate votes on her appointment.

“While it is important to fill any vacancy to the Supreme Court in a timely manner, the Senate process of advice and consent must allow adequate time for thorough consideration of the nomination of Barrett and must not be rushed due to partisan considerations,” ABA President Patricia Lee Refo said in a statement. “That is essential to the process of assessing lifetime appointments to the highest court in the United States. For the nation to continue to have trust in the integrity and independence of the federal judiciary, the process that places judges on the bench must be viewed as fair, unhurried, and unbiased.”

The majority of the ABA Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary Committee graded Judge Barrett as “well qualified” when she was nominated to the federal appellate court in 2017.

Ms. Refo, who became ABA president in August 2020, said the lawyers group will work as “expeditiously as possible” to grade Judge Barrett again.

Ms. Refo’s hesitation was echoed by liberal advocacy groups and senators who want to stop Judge Barrett’s nomination from proceeding. Alliance for Justice President Nan Aron said Saturday night that she thought senators should refuse to meet with Judge Barrett.

“If I were a senator, I would not meet with her,” Ms. Aron said on a call with reporters after Ms. Barrett’s selection on Saturday night. “This is a rushed nomination.”

Some Democratic senators already have said they oppose Judge Barrett’s nomination. and are refusing to meet with her.

About 30 minutes after Mr. Trump announced Judge Barrett’s nomination, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat and a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, tweeted that he would oppose Judge Barrett’s nomination and refuse to meet with her.

