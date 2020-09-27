House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday there will be Democratic blue waves “over and over” in future elections if a conservative Supreme Court overturns the Affordable Care Act.

With Republicans poised to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat before the November election, Democrats have been touting the Obama-era health care law’s precarious state to rally supporters.

“What I am concerned about is anyone that President Trump would have appointed was there to undo the Affordable Care Act. That is why he was in such a hurry,” Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I tell you this: If they overturn the preexisting condition benefit, which they have been trying to do … they will be seeing elections that look exactly like 2018 over and over again,” she added.

In the wake of the Justice Ginsburg’s death, Democrats vowed to fight back against a swift Republican nomination process, with some on the left threatening impeachment. However, they have shifted that response to focus more on driving their base to the polls in less than 40 days.

President Trump announced his pick to fill the empty seat — Judge Amy Coney Barrett — on Saturday, and Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham said he wants to start hearings on Oct. 12.

Judge Barrett’s confirmation would mark a shift in the court, with a 6-3 conservative majority.

Currently, the Trump administration is supporting a lawsuit trying to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, which includes protections for those with preexisitng conditions that made it difficult or more expensive to find coverage.

Congress stripped the tax penalty for not having medical coverage in the 2017 GOP tax overhaul, which led to lower courts ruling the law was not constitutional.

The fight worked its way through the court system, and now the Supreme Court will have to decide whether other parts of the Obama-era law can stand without the tax mandate.

Judge Barrett, a conservative judge, faced a harsh grilling from Democrats during her confirmation to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit in 2017, particularly over whether her Catholic faith and the church’s pro-life teachings would interfere with her judicial responsibilities.

When asked if it is appropriate for lawmakers to judge the nominee on her faith, Mrs. Pelosi, a Catholic herself, said the questions need to focus on her commitment to precedent and the Constitution.

“I think it’s appropriate for them to ask her about how faithful she would be to the Constitution of the United States, whatever her faith. It doesn’t matter what her faith is,” Mrs. Pelosi said. “Does she believe in the precedent on the Supreme Court that has upheld the Affordable Care Act?”

