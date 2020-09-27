The majority of voters want the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s vacant seat to be filled by whoever wins the November election, according to a new poll.

Data from a New York Times/Siena College survey released Sunday found that 56% of voters wanted whoever wins the presidential election to nominate the new Supreme Court justice, compared to the 41% who want the choice to stay with President Trump.

In that same poll, Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden has an edge on Mr. Trump, with 49% of voters preferring him in the election and 41% supporting the incumbent.

Mr. Trump already named his pick for the nomination — Judge Amy Coney Barrett — on Saturday.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham laid out a quick timeline for her confirmation proceedings, which he wants to start on Oct. 12 and wrap up with a committee vote by Oct. 22.

“Then it will be up to [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell as to what to do with the nomination once it comes out of committee,” Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, said on Fox News.

Democrats continue to rail against this nomination process as peak hypocrisy, noting that Republicans blocked President Barack Obama’s nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, in 2016 because it was an election year.

However, several have acknowledged they lack any real tools to slow or block the confirmation vote, and have shifted to driving out their base for the election.

The poll was conducted from Sept. 22-24, with 950 likely voters surveyed. There is a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.