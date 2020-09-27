CHICAGO - A 5-year-od girl has been fatally stabbed on Chicago’s West Side, authorities said.

Officers were called around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and found paramedics already working on the girl, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The girl had been stabbed several times.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office said the girl, Serenity Arrington, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy conducted Sunday showed Arrington died of “multiple incised wounds” to the neck and declared her death a homicide.

Police said a suspect was in custody. No charges have been filed.

