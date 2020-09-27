TEWKSBURY, Mass. (AP) - A man accused of robbing a bank in Tewksbury was arrested Saturday at a hotel in New Hampshire.

Tewksbury Police say 25-year-old Caio Costa, of Methuen, was taken into custody shortly after 5 p.m. at a hotel in Salem, New Hampshire. He has been charged as a fugitive in New Hampshire and is a suspect in several robberies, police say.

It was not immediately clear of Costa has obtained a lawyer.

Costa is accused of robbing a Salem 5 bank branch in Tewksbury on Friday. Police say officers gave chase after Costa fled on a motorcycle, but the pursuit was called off when Costa reached speeds of up to 130 miles per hour.

Police say Costa later crashed his motorcycle in Lawrence and fled on foot.

