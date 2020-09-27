SALT LAKE CITY - A pickup truck ran into a Utah congressional candidate’s campaign headquarters, damaging the building and destroying the majority of the campaign materials stored inside.

The vehicle struck the headquarters of Republican Burgess Owens in Midvale around midnight Friday, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Owens’ Twitter account attributed the incident to a “runaway truck.”

Staff members left the building hours earlier, Owens Communications Director Jesse Ranney said.

“We’re just grateful it happened when no one was there,” Ranney said. “We have enough (leftover materials) to hit this little event, that little event. We’ll get a new order for signs in. And we’ll start to look for a new building on Monday.”

Owens is contesting the Utah’s 4th congressional district seat held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams.

Ranney, who noted political sabotage was not considered a factor in the accident, said the campaign proceeded as normal Saturday morning with scheduled canvassing events.

“We’re not slowing down,” Ranney said.

