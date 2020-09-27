President Trump said Sunday that he demands a drug test from the Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden for their first televised debate this week, boosting his unsubstantiated allegation before a major milestone in the election.

The president has been pushing allegations that the former vice president has been taking drugs to boost his performance, despite there being no evidence to support that.

The first debate between Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden will take place Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.