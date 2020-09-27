By Gabriella Muñoz - The Washington Times - Sunday, September 27, 2020

President Trump said Sunday that he demands a drug test from the Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden for their first televised debate this week, boosting his unsubstantiated allegation before a major milestone in the election.

The president has been pushing allegations that the former vice president has been taking drugs to boost his performance, despite there being no evidence to support that.

I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020

The first debate between Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden will take place Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio.

 

