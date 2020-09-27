President Trump doubled down on his demand for Joseph R. Biden to take a drug test this week before the first presidential debate.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly pushed an unsubstantiated claim that the Democratic nominee has been taking performance-enhancing drugs before debates, and confirmed Sunday he isn’t joking.

“If you look at some of those debates, I said there’s no way he can continue…then all of a sudden he debated Crazy Bernie Sanders and you know the truth is, he was okay,” “How did he go from there — with those horrible performances — to where he was okay? I always joke, but you know it’s true, he’s no Winston Churchill in debating…People say he was on performance-enhancing drugs.”

When pressed on where he had heard this allegation or what proof he had, the president encouraged the press to “check out the internet.”

Mr. Trump said he would also take a drug test.

The first debate between Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden will take place on Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio.

