President Trump dismissed a published report on Sunday asserting that he paid only $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, calling it “a total fake.”

“It will all be revealed, it’s going to come out,” Mr. Trump said of his tax records at a White House press conference. “I paid a lot [of federal taxes], and I paid a lot of state income taxes, too.”

He didn’t say how much he has paid in federal income tax in those years, saying that he is still under audit by the IRS.

“The story is a total fake,” the president said. “It will be revealed. When you are under audit, you just don’t release them.”

The New York Times, saying it has obtained 20 years’ worth of “tax return data” for Mr. Trump and his companies, said he hasn’t paid any income taxes in 10 of the previous 15 years. The report said he hasn’t paid income taxes mainly because he reported losing much more money than he made.

The president said his tax filings for his businesses are “very complete, they’re very big, they’re very powerful, they’re very accurate.” But they remain private, he said.

The report said Mr. Trump’s decade-long audit battle with the IRS centers on the legitimacy of a $72.9 million tax refund that he claimed, and received, after declaring huge losses.

“They’re doing their assessment,” Mr. Trump said of the IRS. “We’ve been negotiating for a long time.”

He said of the Times’ report, “that’s why the media have such a low approval rating.”

