A sizable number of likely voters expect that Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett will be confirmed by the Senate.

A Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday finds that 79% of all likely U.S. voters say she will succeed, with 54% who say it’s “very” likely. The sentiments are mixed, however.

“Predictably, 76% of Republicans believe the Senate should confirm the GOP president’s latest nominee. 79% of Democrats and 53% of voters not affiliated with either major party oppose her confirmation. But 76% of Democrats and 71% of unaffiliated voters agree with 90% of Republicans that the Senate is likely to confirm Barrett,” the poll analysis said.

A similar poll conducted in July 2018 found that 83% of voters said then-nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh would be confirmed. A 2017 poll posing the same question found that 86% said then-nominee Judge Neil M. Gorsuch also would be confirmed.

“These findings are also comparable to initial voter attitudes just after President Obama named both of his choices for the Supreme Court — Judge Sonia Sotomayor and former Solicitor General Elena Kagan,” the poll analysis said.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted Sunday evening. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

