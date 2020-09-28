Police in Florida released body-cam video Monday of officers responding to the home of former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale and tackling him to the ground after he allegedly threatened suicide.

“I didn’t do anything!” a shoeless and shirtless Mr. Parscale protested as Fort Lauderdale police officers handcuffed him on a pavement outside his home.

Mr. Parscale has been hospitalized involuntarily since the incident Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the Parscale home after receiving a call of “an armed male attempting suicide.” Officers were met outside the house by Mr. Parscale’s wife, Candice, who said she feared that her husband had killed himself. She said he owns multiple firearms, and that he had cocked a handgun.

“He’s acting crazy, so I went outside,” she told officers. “I saw him look out the window, and then I heard a loud ‘boom.’”

An officer could be heard on a phone call with Mr. Parscale, urging him to leave the house without weapons.

Later, video showed officers encountering Mr. Parscale outside. He was wearing only shorts and a ball cap, and holding an aluminum beverage can.

Officers asked him what happened, and Mr. Parscale replied, “She started saying all this s–.”

Another officer came into view, yelling at Mr. Parscale to get on the ground. Then the officer tackled Mr. Parscale.

“I didn’t do anything! I didn’t do anything!” he said repeatedly. “I don’t have any weapons.”

The president demoted Mr. Parscale in June, after a highly promoted campaign rally in Oklahoma drew a disappointingly small in-person audience at an indoor arena. He has remained involved in the campaign’s digital operations, but hasn’t been seen often at campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s communications manager, said Mr. Parscale “is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible.”

He was detained under the Baker Act, a Florida law that enables families to provide emergency mental health services and temporary detention for loved ones.

Police reports said officers noticed several large bruises on Mrs. Parscale’s arms and face. She told police that her husband hits her.

Officers said they smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Mr. Parscale, and that he was “very agitated.”

Police took possession of 10 firearms, including six handguns and two shotguns.

