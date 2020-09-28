Donald Trump Jr. said Monday that his father took advantage of nifty accounting and tax breaks after The New York Times published a story on Sunday saying that the president paid only $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017.

“It’s ridiculous. My father’s paid tens of millions of taxes,” Mr. Trump said on “Fox & Friends.” “He does things in certain years where you get depreciation, where you get [a] write-off, where you get historical tax credits like we did when we took on the risk of building the Old Post Office in D.C.”

The Times said its report was based on 20 years’ worth of “tax return data” and that the president hadn’t paid income taxes in 10 of the previous 15 years either, mainly because he was reporting losing money.

The president’s son said that doesn’t include payroll, real estate, and property taxes.

“That’s the reality. People don’t understand what goes into a business,” he said. “It doesn’t include so many of the things that he’s been paying taxes on forever as he’s also putting thousands and thousands of people to work on an annual basis.”

