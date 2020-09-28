FreedomWorks activists are flocking to Washington, D.C., this week for an “Election Protection” training that aims to teach the conservative activists about how to fight potential voter fraud.

The conservative group is encouraging its activists to become poll watchers, and FreedomWorks is primarily concerned about the potential for fraudulent mail-in voting. The first of two activist trainings begin this weekend with activists flying-in from key swing states, especially in the midwest and Pennsylvania.

“If Democrats are going to win this November, mail-in ballot fraud will undoubtedly play a major role,” Adam Brandon, FreedomWorks president, said in a statement. “Over 80 grassroots activists from around the country will be here this weekend, where they will receive the training and support necessary to counter the left’s scheme of voter fraud back in their home states.”

FreedomWorks is expecting a contentious election and is mobilizing its activists in early October out of fear of a stolen election. Among the scheduled speakers instructing the conservative activists are former Federal Election Commission chief Hans von Spakovsky of the Heritage Foundation and National Review’s John Fund.

The conservative activists’ urgency has increased following the release of a Project Veritas video on Sunday alleging that a voter-fraud operation was run in Minnesota to benefit Democrats.

President Trump has tweeted that he hopes the relevant prosecutor investigates information relating to Project Veritas’ allegations.

