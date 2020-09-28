BAGHDAD (AP) - Three Iraqi civilians were killed and two severely wounded after a katyusha rocket hit near the vicinity of Baghdad airport, two Iraqi security officials said Monday.

The rocket targeted the international airport but struck a residential home close by, two security officials said. They requested anonymity in line with regulations.

The attack is the latest in a spate of rocket and mortar attacks to target the American presence in Iraq, including the U.S. embassy in the heavily fortified Green Zone.

