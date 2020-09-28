Sen. Lindsey Graham will meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday ahead of Judiciary Committee hearings on her nomination to the Supreme Court next month.

Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, chairs the judiciary committee responsible for vetting her selection. The committee’s hearings are scheduled to begin on Oct. 12, but several Democrats have already indicated that they oppose Judge Barrett and will not consider her nomination.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat and Judiciary Committee member, announced his opposition to Judge Barrett within the hour of President Trump’s formal ceremony appointing her to fill the vacancy created by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death. Mr. Blumenthal also tweeted that he is refusing to meet with Judge Barrett.

Judge Barrett’s confirmation effort will look different than past teams shepherding Justices Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh, who were both appointed by Mr. Trump. There will be no sherpa responsible for ushering Judge Barrett through meetings with senators, unlike for Mr. Trump’s other Supreme Court picks. This is in part because of the condensed timeline and the Democrats’ unwillingness to engage with Judge Barrett.

Previously, former Sen. Jon Kyl of Arizona served as sherpa for Justice Kavanaugh, before he rejoined the U.S. Senate in replacement of the late Sen. John McCain. Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire served as Justice Gorsuch’s sherpa.

Judge Barrett’s confirmation team will largely consist of White House personnel, including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, his longtime aide Ben Williamson, who serves as a White House communications adviser, and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.