AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine is allowing voters to track their absentee ballots online, election officials announced Monday.

Any voter who has requested an absentee ballot can now track the status of their request, and of the ballot itself, through Election Day, through the website for requesting ballots.

“This tracker will give voters peace of mind knowing that their ballot is on its way, and later, that their ballot has been safely received and accepted by the municipal clerk,” said Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap.

The tracking service was developed by Maine’s e-government service provider, InforME, in coordination with the secretary of state.

It populates data directly from the central voter registration database, which is continually updated by all municipal clerks statewide.

Voters can request an absentee ballot via the online service or directly with their municipal clerk through Thursday, Oct. 29; or in person with the municipal clerk through 5 p.m. on Oct. 30.

All ballots must be in hand with the municipal clerk no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.

