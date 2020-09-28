VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) - A 25-year-old Mississippi man has been jailed without bond on an attempted murder charge in a shooting that left his grandmother with life-threatening wounds.

A Warren County judge denied bond for Samuel Hunter Anderson during an initial court appearance Friday, The Vicksburg Post reported.

Anderson was accused of shooting his grandmother, who is in her 70s, at her home in Vicksburg on Friday morning, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the home just before 8:30 a.m. where they found the woman with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She told investigators that Anderson shot her, according to sheriff’s office records.

Sheriff Martin Pace declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.

An update on the victim’s condition was not released.

It was unclear whether Anderson had an attorney who could comment for him.

