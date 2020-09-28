Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Saturday that late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg “must be turning over in her grave” over President Trump choosing Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill her seat.

Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat, declared he would “strongly” oppose Judge Barrett’s nomination, saying her confirmation to the highest court would hurt “every American” on issues such as women’s rights and climate change.

“A vote for Judge Barrett is a vote to take away health care and its protections for over 130 million Americans who now have protections against preexisting conditions,” the senator told reporters.

“Just about every American will be hurt by Judge Barrett’s views on the issues like health care and women’s rights and labor rights and voting rights, climate change,” he continued. “Her views are way to the right of the American people and as they learn about it, she will become less and less popular. The future for DACA kids and immigrants will be greatly hurt as well. Just about everything that America believes in and stands for when it comes to issues like health care and labor rights and LBGTQ rights and women’s rights, Judge Barrett stands against all of that.”

“Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump have stolen two judges from the American people — Merrick Garland and now rushing this nomination through,” he said.

Mr. Schumer called on Republican senators to “adhere to Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish and let the next president decide” who should succeed her.

“Judge Ginsburg had a dying wish that the next president choose,” he said. “Justice Ginsburg must be turning over in her grave up in heaven to see that the person they chose seems to be intent on undoing all the things that Ginsburg did. I will strongly, strongly, strongly oppose this nomination.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer: “Justice Ginsburg must be turning over in her grave up in Heaven” over Judge Amy Coney Barrett. pic.twitter.com/svwpcij5XS — The Hill (@thehill) September 27, 2020

