HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - Two of the five men accused of fatally shooting a Mississippi grocery store owner were arraigned in court Friday.

Eric “Lil E” Williams and Jatyran “Tug” Tuggle pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and capital murder in the 2019 death of Lisa Nguyen, The Hattiesburg American reported.

Nguyen, 59, was shot and killed in July 2019 while working at her family-owned grocery store, Steelman Grocery.

Williams and Tuggle’s court date was set for March 1.

Also charged in Nguyen’s death are Stephon “Doonk” Hart and Christopher “Fat Boy” Tyce. Hart faces the same charges as Williams and Tuggle. Tyce was charged with capital murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a felon and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Jaquarious “Quay” Randle was arrested at the same time as Tuggle but his name is not on the indictment.

Nguyen’s death was felt throughout the Hattiesburg community. She was one of five Mississippi women killed that weekend including, University of Mississippi student Alexandria ‘Ally’ Kostial.

It’s unclear if any of the men have attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.