SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot by U.S. marshals attempting to arrest him in Spokane.

The Marshals Service says its fugitive task force on Monday afternoon was attempting to arrest a man who was wanted for violent crimes when the suspect pulled out a gun.

Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Washington Gavin Duffy says the officers shot and wounded the man. The incident occurred in Spokane’s Hillyard neighborhood.

The Spokesman-Review reported the man was taken to a local hospital.

Duffy did not provide information on the crimes the fugitive was wanted for or on how many marshals fired their weapons. They did not identify the fugitive.

