The U.S. will ship 6.5 million rapid tests to governors this week, the administration said Monday, dubbing it a “game-changer” that will help states protect first responders and open schools safely as the federal government rolls out the 150 million easy-to-use tests it purchased from Abbott Laboratories during the GOP convention.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, thanked President Trump for the tests, saying the 15-minute tests will allow him to screen teachers regularly.

“We want to get 100 percent of our kids back in the classroom,” Mr. Reeves said in the White House Rose Garden.

Eventually, 100 million of the tests will be sent to states so that governors can use them as they see fit.

President Trump said the other 50 million Abbott tests will go to nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and historically Black colleges and universities as part of an effort to protect the most vulnerable. He called the shipments a “massive and groundbreaking expansion” of the nation’s testing.

“There’s never been anything like this,” he said.

Mr. Trump has grumbled about testing at times, saying it boosts case numbers, though his administration is expanding the reach of rapid tests and seeking breakthroughs that would allow people to test themselves at home or before they go to work or school.

“As we do more tests, you’re going to automatically have more cases,” Mr. Trump said Monday.

But he acknowledged the utility of more testing, saying it will allow them to root out asymptomatic persons and break up chains of transmission.

Detecting the virus remains important.

The seven-day rolling average of daily cases ticked upward in recent days, from about 35,000 two weeks ago to 43,000, according to a New York Times tracker.

Some of the increase is likely due to an expansion of testing but transmission remains elevated — especially in the Midwest — sparking concern.

“The American people should anticipate that cases will rise in the days ahead,” Vice President Mike Pence said. “But as we more readily identify those who contract the coronavirus, the Americans people can be confident … We’re ready.”

The U.S., like other Northern Hemisphere countries, is hoping to avoid a resurgence in COVID-19 as colder weather and influenza season approach.

Mr. Trump echoed Mr. Pence’s confidence, saying they are “rounding the corner” on the virus.”

One of his top advisers agreed.

“We really have a handle on what’s going on,” White House adviser Scott Atlas said.

The coronavirus has been a drag on Mr. Trump’s reelection prospects, so he’s looking for wins against the virus as companies scramble to develop a vaccine.

The administration purchased the Abbott tests in August. Since then, it’s gradually drawn in the lines of how they are being dispatched across the country.

Adm. Brett Giroir, the coronavirus testing “czar,” said the antigen tests put the country at an “inflection point” for testing, after early grumbles about the lack of testing at the start of the pandemic and long turnaround times at commercial labs.

Adm. Giroir demonstrated how simple it is to run the tests, dropping dollops of solution on a piece of paper in front of gathered guests and media in the Rose Garden.

“Literally, it could not be easier,” he said, before joking about the deep nasal swab that’s become all too familiar to Americans. “This is not the deep-brain biopsy that we talk about.”

