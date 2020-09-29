CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A total of $557,000 is going to the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund to support small businesses and promote economic growth in communities amid the pandemic, the state’s congressional delegation said Tuesday.

“As the economic fallout spurred by this pandemic worsens, it is essential that New Hampshire businesses have the support they need to survive this crisis,” U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, said in a statement.

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, said the fund “is providing critical financial support to communities in need, including to support affordable housing.”

The award was allocated by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, which enables organizations like the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund to increase lending and investment activity in low-income and economically distressed communities.

THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday, a total of 8,233 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 28 from the previous day. The number of deaths stood at 439.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 34 new cases per day on Sept. 14 to 37 new cases per day on Sept. 28.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.

