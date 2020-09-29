Attorneys for former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on Tuesday accused the bureau of improperly withholding documents they say are critical to his Senate testimony next month.

In a letter to Justice Department Inspector General Micheal E. Horowitz, attorney Michael Bromwich called for an investigation into why his client was denied the materials.

“The facts and circumstances described in this request for an OIG investigation demonstrate that the FBI has improperly and unjustifiably blocked Mr. McCabe from obtaining access that would refresh and enhance his recollection of matters that occurred several years ago in connection with his upcoming Senate Judiciary Committee testimony,” Mr. Bromwich wrote.

“The FBI’s decisions, likely in consultation with DOJ leadership, violate Mr. McCabe’s rights to be properly prepared to testify under oath, is contrary to fundamental fairness, and as a result works to obstruct and impede the Senate Judiciary Committee’s investigation,” the letter continued.

Mr. McCabe is scheduled to testify before the panel on Oct. 6 as part of its investigation into the FBI’s decision-making in the early stages of its investigation into allegations of collusion between President Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

He is seeking access to his personal calendars and personal notes from that time period, but Mr. Bromwich says the FBI concluded the request was “unmanageably voluminous” and outside the scope of the Russia probe.

When he pushed back, the FBI then said the calendars cannot be released because they might contain classified material, according to Mr. Bromwich’s letter. Mr. Bromwich disputes that claim.

“Even a cursory check would have demonstrated to the FBI lawyers that the calendars were kept on an unclassified FBI system,” he wrote.

Mr. Bromwich says the FBI has denied the request because Mr. McCabe currently has a lawsuit pending against the bureau and Justice Department. The lawsuit, filed last year, alleges that he was fired in 2018 as an act of political retribution at the behest of Mr. Trump.

In early 2018, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired Mr. McCabe citing an inspector general report that concluded he misled investigators about the leaks he had made to the press.

“The FBI has made a discretionary decision, very likely in consultation with DOJ leadership that has borne animus towards Mr. McCabe for the last three years, and at least in part because of his pending civil litigation against the DOJ and FBI,” Mr. Bromwich wrote.

Spokeswomen for the FBI and Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

