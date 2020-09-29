Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden’s campaign manager slammed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a letter Tuesday for letting disinformation about the race persist on his platform.

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon specifically faulted Mr. Zuckerberg for allowing President Trump to recommend his Facebook followers potentially vote twice, Axios first reported.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly posted on Facebook that voters should cast their ballots by mail and then, if they cannot confirm they have been counted, to vote again in person on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Facebook has allowed Mr. Trump’s posts to remain in place, albeit while adding text letting users know that the vote-by-mail process has been proven in the past to be safe and secure.

Despite promising to take steps to protect the U.S. elections, Mr. Biden’s campaign manager accused Facebook of repeatedly falling short by failing to remove Mr. Trump’s posts on the platform.

“Rather than seeing progress, we have seen regression. Facebook’s continued promise of future action is serving as nothing more than an excuse for inaction. Millions of people are voting. Meanwhile, your platform is the nation’s foremost propagator of disinformation about the voting process,” she wrote, according to a copy of the letter published by Axios.

“Mr. Trump clearly understands that Facebook will not hold him to their clearly stated policies,” she wrote elsewhere in the letter.

Facebook and the Biden campaign did not immediately respond to messages from The Washington Times.

“We’ve faced criticism from Republicans for being biased against conservatives and Democrats for not taking more steps to restrict the exact same content,” said Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone, Axios reported.

“We have rules in place to protect the integrity of the election and free expression, and we will continue to apply them impartially,” he added, according to Axios.

