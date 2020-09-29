President Trump on Tuesday said the “suburbs would be gone” if Joseph R. Biden took over the White House, prompting the Democratic nominee to retort the president “wouldn’t know a suburb unless he took a wrong turn.”
“I was raised in the suburbs,” Mr. Biden said. “This is not 1950. All these dog whistles and racism don’t work any more.”
The exchange occurred during a discussion about violent unrest in American cities. Mr. Trump says the violence could spill into the suburbs.
Mr. Trump also says he eliminated rules that would allow low-income housing to be built in the suburbs, a move that Democrats have blasted as racist dog-whistle.
Mr. Biden said Black, Hispanic and white kids often go to sports practice in the same car and the greatest threat to neighborhoods is the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters that he blames on climate change.
“They’re dying in the suburbs,” Mr. Biden said. “They’re being flooded, they’re being burned out.”
