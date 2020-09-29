President Trump on Tuesday said the “suburbs would be gone” if Joseph R. Biden took over the White House, prompting the Democratic nominee to retort the president “wouldn’t know a suburb unless he took a wrong turn.”

“I was raised in the suburbs,” Mr. Biden said. “This is not 1950. All these dog whistles and racism don’t work any more.”

The exchange occurred during a discussion about violent unrest in American cities. Mr. Trump says the violence could spill into the suburbs.

Mr. Trump also says he eliminated rules that would allow low-income housing to be built in the suburbs, a move that Democrats have blasted as racist dog-whistle.

Mr. Biden said Black, Hispanic and white kids often go to sports practice in the same car and the greatest threat to neighborhoods is the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters that he blames on climate change.

“They’re dying in the suburbs,” Mr. Biden said. “They’re being flooded, they’re being burned out.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.