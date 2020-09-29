The former chief strategist for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign said President Trump likely flushed his chances of winning a second term down the toilet in the first presidential debate.

David Axelrod said on CNN that Mr. Trump came in too hot against former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

“I think Donald Trump may have ended his presidency tonight,” Mr. Axelrod said.

Reporters and analysis on CNN were aghast by Mr. Trump’s performance and resorted to other toilet metaphors.

Dana Bash called the debate a “s—t show.”

