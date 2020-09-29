WINNERS:
CHAOS — Chaos reigned. America got a binge session of politicians gone wild. That’s sort of like Trump winning.
JOE BIDEN — He got through it without a major mental meltdown or one of his eyeballs exploding.
CLOWNS — They almost never get a shout out at a presidential debate.
CLIMATE CHANGE ACTIVISTS — Trump gave them an unexpected nod by saying he believed human pollution and greenhouse gasses contribute to climate change.
ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS — They flew under the radar in this debate.
LOSERS:
HUNTER BIDEN — His dad scrambled to defend him and his sweetheart deals. On his drug problems, Joe Biden offered that, “He got over it.”
CHRIS WALLACE — He both lost control of the debate and alienated Trump supporters who saw him as a biased referee.
IMPEACHMENT — Crickets.
PRESIDENTIAL DEBATES — Love it or hate it, this one is going to be tough to top.
FACE MASKS — Only Jill Biden bothered to don one.
OBAMACARE — Trump and Biden both said they could do it better.
