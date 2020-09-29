President Trump famously declared that he loved the “poorly educated,” during the 2016 campaign, as voters with lower levels of schooling delivered an overwhelming share of their votes to him.

Four years later, political pros say most of those folks remain enchanted by him — but it’s anyone’s guess whether they turn out to vote in the same numbers, and whether they will remain attached to the GOP after Mr. Trump is gone from the presidential stage.

Why Mr. Trump appeals to them is also heatedly debated, with explanations ranging from economics to race to the president’s blunt style of rhetoric.

What is not in dispute, though, is just how deeply Mr. Trump resonated, particularly among White voters without four-year college degrees, and how much it upended the political playing field.

Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, says before 2012 there wasn’t much of an education gap among White voters. Those with a college degree were about as likely to vote Republican as those without.

That began to change in the 2012 race between President Barack Obama and Mitt Romney, but it exploded in 2016, when Mr. Trump won 51% of voters without a college degree. Among White voters without a college degree, he bested Hillary Clinton by 35 points, Mr. Murray said. Among white voters with a college degree, the two ran even.

That’s changed somewhat.

Mr. Trump’s lead over Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden among White voters without a degree is 25 points in Monmouth polling, Mr. Murray said. But Mr. Biden holds a 15-point lead among White college-educated voters.

“But the unprecedented yawning gap between those two groups remains,” he said.

Mr. Trump’s surprise 2016 victory sent political scientists scrambling to figure out what happened. Early speculation revolved around a pool of voters who backed President Obama, then switched to Mr. Trump.

Michael Sances, an assistant professor at Temple University, crunched the numbers and said the level of party-switching wasn’t high compared to past elections, but those that did switch in 2016 were heavily concentrated among lower-education voters.

“There aren’t many, but in a close race, they can be key,” Mr. Sances said.

He looked at counties and compared their votes from 2012 and 2016. If the counties at the bottom 20% of education attainment had voted for the same party in both elections, Hillary Clinton would have won the Electoral College by about 30 votes.

Mr. Trump’s appeal to less-schooled voters became apparent early in the 2016 GOP primary season, and after several stories pointing out his success with that demographic, Mr. Trump declared “I love the poorly educated.”

That phrase went viral, with some less-educated voters taking to Twitter to insist they didn’t like Mr. Trump.

Others, presumably in the more-schooled crowd, complained that it was a bad look for Mr. Trump to brag about winning the demographic.

Luckily for Mr. Trump, though, the vote of a high school drop-out counts as much as someone with a PhD and a law degree. Unluckily for him, they are increasingly being crowded out by the degree-holders.

As recently as 2004, those without four-year college degrees made up 58% of the presidential year electorate. It has fallen in each election since, reaching just 50% in 2016.

Broken down further, 18% of voters in 2016 never went beyond high school, 32% had some college but didn’t graduate, 32% did graduate and stopped there, and 18% had post-graduate schooling.

Some academics have suggested the divide is not really about education. Trump voters in 2016 just weren’t as intelligent, concluded Yoav Ganzach, a professor at Tel Aviv University.

He led a research paper that used data from the American National Election Studies to judge voters’ verbal abilities, as a proxy for intelligence, then compared that to their choices in the 2016 election. The paper argued “support for Trump was less about socioeconomic standing and more about intellect.”

Gordon Pennycook, a cognitive psychologist and assistant professor at the University of Regina in Canada, used cognitive reflection test (CRT) scores of more than 15,000 people who participated in studies on Mechanical Turk, a research tool, to judge their approach to voting in 2016.

He found Trump voters — and particularly Democrats who voted for him — are “less reflective” than Clinton voters.

He said there’s no strong evidence for the attraction, but it could be that Mr. Trump speaks in a simple and repetitive way.

“That might be something that draws people who tend to have a more intuitive mindset in the first place,” the professor said.

Strikingly, Republicans and conservatives who voted for the Libertarian candidate or another third-party nominee rated highest on the CRT. And those who tend not to vote at all showed the lowest scores overall.

Whether those voters stay with Republicans for the long haul, though, is tricky to predict.

Mr. Pennycook said on the one hand, “the nature of being highly intuitive means you don’t think your way out of where you were.” But going with a gut feeling can also make a voter more easily moved by what’s going on around him.

“It’s hard to predict what’s going to happen,” he said. “It’s pretty close to random, basically.”

Michael McKenna, a former Trump White House aide who now writes a column for The Washington Times, said Mr. Trump’s attraction for working-class voters — those likely to lack college degrees — should be obvious: he’s talking about the pain of globalization and competition from China, to communities that have suffered deeply.

“Trump’s the first guy — love him, hate him, be indifferent to him — he’s the first guy that’s said ‘You know, I don’t think this is right. I don’t think this is healthy for the country, long-term,’” said Mr. McKenna.

The other side of that coin, though, is the suburban voters who benefit from globalization and the cheaper prices they pay for goods at Target.

Mr. McKenna said the Trump effect will be lasting, though not necessarily tied to Republicans. Both parties can make a play for those voters.

“Trump has now opened this door,” he said. “In every election here on out we’re going to have a candidate who will speak to the negative effects of globalization.”

