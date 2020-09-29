Joseph R. Biden mocked the idea that he’s preparing to climb onto the debate stage with a hidden earpiece, and jacked up on performance-enhancing drugs.

The former vice president tweeted out a picture of headphones and a pint of Jeni’s Ice Cream.

It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready. pic.twitter.com/EhOiWdjh1b — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2020

“It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready,” Mr. Biden said.

President Trump had called on Mr. Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, to take a drug test before their first debate showdown Tuesday in Cleveland, and the Republican’s campaign claimed that Mr. Biden had slapped down their request that the candidates have their ears inspected for hidden earpieces before they hit the stage.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.