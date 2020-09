Joseph R. Biden has a new nickname for President Trump: “Putin’s puppy.”

The jab came during an at-times fiery debate that features heated confrontations and numerous interruptions between the two candidates.

Mr. Biden said Mr. Trump has weakened the nation on the global stage and been a lapdog for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s lapdog.

“He is Putin’s puppy,” Mr. Biden said.

