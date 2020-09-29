Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden insisted that his son Hunter “did nothing wrong” in his sweetheart deal with a Ukrainian energy company, while President Trump hounded the Democrat repeatedly about his son’s alleged payments from Russia.

“My son did nothing wrong at Burisma,” Mr. Biden said as the president pressed him during their first debate on Hunter Biden’s $4 million-plus payment from the company.

“Why did he deserve $3.5 million from Moscow?” Mr. Trump demanded, referring to a report by Senate Republicans that Hunter Biden got that amount from the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.

Mr. Biden said his son didn’t get the money from Russia.

“None of that is true,” Mr. Biden said, shaking his head.

As the president pressed him again about the alleged deal, the Democrat said, “he doesn’t want me to answer because he knows I have the truth. It’s hard to get any word in with this clown.”

Moderator Chris Wallace cut in at one point, saying, “Gentlemen, I hate to raise my voice. But why should I be different than the two of you?

Mr. Biden said he didn’t want to disparage the president’s business arrangements with his children.

“His family we could talk about all night,” Mr. Biden said. “This is not about my family or his family, this is about your family. He doesn’t want to talk about what you need, the American people. It’s about you. That’s what we’re talking about.”

